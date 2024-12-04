The Sunderland co-owner has donated to the charity fundraiser ahead of Christmas time...

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has contributed £2,000 to a Sunderland charity in a classy move by the Black Cats co-owner ahead of Christmas.

As has become tradition, Sunderland fansite Roker Report are once again raising money for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and their 2024 Christmas Fundraiser. The pot now stands at £8,974 at the time of writing, with a target of £10,000.

In a lovely gesture, Louis-Dreyfus has donated £2,000 to the fundraiser, which will go towards feeding people in need at Christmas time in Sunderland. You can donate to the fundraiser by following the link in the tweet below.

The fundraiser’s GoFundMe page reads: “Imagine waking up on Christmas morning with no food to eat. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning without basic sustenance. Without the electricity or gas you need to cook the little food you do have. Just imagine it.

“For many on Wearside, that is the reality of their situation — not just at Christmas time, but right throughout the year. They don’t need to imagine it because that for them is their life. Thankfully, Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen exists in order to ensure that people in Sunderland don’t need to go without. No questions are asked, just turn up and you’ll be provided with hot, wholesome, hearty and healthy food — something of a luxury to the poorest and most vulnerable in our society.

“We are now into our fifth year of fundraising for this wonderful charity, and we are calling on YOU to do whatever you can to ensure we raise as much money as possible. Without your help, Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen simply couldn’t exist in its current guise, providing a high quality of service in the City of Sunderland. Please, if you can, donate today.”

Roker Report said upon the launch of this year’s fundraiser: “For several years, Roker Report has proudly supported the work of this incredible establishment in the heart of the city, where a dedicated group of volunteers provides hot meals to anyone who’s in need, with no questions asked.

“Over the years, around £250,000 has been raised to enable the Soup Kitchen to continue its brilliant and often thankless work. However, it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of the city, the wider footballing community, and the public.

“The money raised is used to keep the Soup Kitchen stocked with food, to keep the lights on, and to provide a warm space for the needy during the coldest months of the year.

“Donations, of which 100% will go to where they’re needed most, can be made online via the link which has now been launched. Every donation is greatly appreciated and will go a long way towards helping the kitchen to continue being a lifeline.

“In addition to this, you can buy yourself a pair of lovely Chris Rigg socks, and by buying the Sock Council product, you’ll be contributing to the December fundraiser and snapping up a cracking pair of socks as a bonus!”