Régis Le Bris confirms major Sunderland injury boost ahead of Stoke City visit

Sunderland return to action when Stoke City visit the Stadium of Light this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Dennis Cirkin will return to the squad this weekend.

Cirkin has missed the club’s last three league fixtures due to surgery on a broken wrist he suffered at QPR last month, but returned to full training towards the end of last week and is now fully fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have many options now, probably the back four is the big strength for us.” Le Bris said.

“We have many options, even with suspensions or injuries. Dennis is a good player and has played very well so far. If he's available, that's good for us.”

The left back could well come straight back into the starting XI, with Chris Mepham set to serve a one-match suspension for the red card he picked up at Sheffield United. Despite there being some frustration with the decision, the club opted not to appeal. Mepham was one yellow card away from a one-match suspension anyway, and Saturday’s game is the last before the cut off.

Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham are one yellow card away from a suspension and while Le Bris has urged them to manage the game accordingly, he says he trusts them to make the right decisions with the game.

“They have to manage one more game,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they are on the pitch they have to make the right decisions. Sometimes a yellow card could be the right decision for the team or flow of the game, to avoid a counter attack, for example. We'll see. So far they've managed the situation well for a long period. I have to trust the players.”