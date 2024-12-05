Trey Ogunsuyi continues to shine for Sunderland U21s

Sunderland U21s striker Trey Ogunsuyi has been nominated for November’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

The teenager has been in sublime form for Graeme Murty’s side so far this season, and registered three goals and an assist across two outings in the competition last month. In total, Ogunsuyi now has 14 strikes to his name in all competitions having found the back of the net against Gateshead in the National League Cup on Wednesday evening, and his performances have been rewarded with a smattering of inclusions in Regis Le Bris’ first team match day squads this term too.

A statement from the Premier League on Ogunsuyi’s nomination reads: “The 17-year-old Sunderland player produced an attacking masterclass in November, registering three goals and one assist. Ogunsuyi caught the eye by scoring a first-half brace in his side's 5-2 win over Man Utd and there was more to come as he produced the pass for Timur Tuterov's goal after half-time. He also netted in his side's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.”

Alongside Ogunsuyi, Tottenham winger Yusuf Akhamrich, Nottingham Forest duo Joe Gardner and Jack Perkins, Chelsea wide man Tyrique George, Liverpool playmaker Kieran Morrison, Fulham striker Callum Osmand, and Crystal Palace’s free-scoring Jemiah Umolu have also been recognised for their output across November.

Addressing Ogunsuyi’s progress in recent times, U21s boss Murty said: “He looks a threat. He looks like he's going to score. There's lots of things we need to tidy up for him... We need to see him be much, much more consistent in his availability for the ball and for the team. Because when he is, he's a really good focal point.

“But he's a very, very young man. He's only just turned 18. So we have to be really careful not to load too much expectation on him. Just allow him to blossom at his own time and continue to support his development and I think that he's shown some really good signs.”