VAR will not operate when Sunderland faces Stoke City in the FA Cup third round but could be in use later in the competition

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup pitted Sunderland against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of that match, and the other 31 other ties that weekend, the FA have announced that VAR will not be used in any of those games. Instead, VAR will only be introduced in the Fifth Round and beyond. A statement released by the FA on the decision read: “Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.

“It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds. VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

“This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.”

Previous to this announcement, any FA Cup match played at a Premier League stadium - where VAR technology has been implemented - would have seen the technology utilised. If Sunderland advances to the fifth round and draws a Premier League team away, VAR would come into action.

Sunderland lost to rivals Newcastle United in last season’s FA Cup third round under Michael Beale but stand a better chance of progressing to the fourth round under Régis Le Bris against Stoke City.