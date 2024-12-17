The Sunderland pair are edging closer to the exit door ahead of the January window...

Sunderland duo Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette’s transfer future coming into January has become abundantly clear.

The duo haven't appeared at all in the Championship for Régis Le Bris this season after the Frenchman’s appointment to the Stadium of Light hotseat last summer. Indeed, the pair were also absent as Sunderland's under-21s took on Arsenal in the Premier League 2 on Monday - another clear indication of their transfer status.

The situation comes after Le Bris opted not to bring them back into the matchday squad at Swansea City. Sunderland’s wide options were hampered even further this week after Tommy Watson picked up an ankle and knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for around two months. Le Bris opted to move Eliezer Mayenda out onto the left flank, a decision he has hinted he is likely to stick with over the festive period.

Despite playing regularly playing in the U21s over recent months, Ba and Bennette did not travel with Le Bris again naming young midfielder Harrison Jones on the bench. Young defender Zak Johnson was the additional member of the travelling party. Ba and Bennette were then snubbed for Graeme Murty’s under-21s this week

Explaining his decision after the Swansea City game, Le Bris confirmed it was purely a tactical decision and reaffirmed that Adil Aouchiche is next in line for the position after his assist against Bristol City in midweek.

“It's just a question of choices,” Le Bris said. “I think Eli needs time in this position, which is a new position for him. And then I had Adil on the bench to cover this position, so I felt I had the options I needed.”

Jewison Bennette signs with new agent

Ahead of January, Bennette has signed with a new agency ahead of the transfer window.

Bennette made 15 Championship appearances during his maiden Championship season under Tony Mowbray and netted a memorable equalising goal away at Watford to earn the Black Cats a point during the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, the 20-year-old played just once in the league against Southampton, producing an impressive assist for Chris Rigg’s goal in the 5-0 win.

Bennette joined Greek side Aris on loan in the January of last season but once again found first-team opportunities hard to come by owing to form and injury issues and made just two league appearances for the Greek Super League club in six months.

Bennette has now signed a deal with Link Sports to be represented by the company ahead of the January transfer widow. The company describe themselves as a “world-leading agency with a big track record of major international transfers”.

Their bio continues: “Link's founder is the former Barcelona representative for the Americas – Andre Cury. With several top players under our management, our group has established itself with a history of relevant transfers to major leagues around the world.”

“It's difficult because we felt that he needed senior football, and of course, with the under-21s he is still playing youth football,” Le Bris said about Bennette back in September.

“But he can train with the senior team and have this kind of game, so it's only four months and then we can see after that. We can try to see how he plays at left-back, it is still useful for his development and his experiences. I don't think it's his position but he can learn there in games like this.”