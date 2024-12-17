Norwich City player 'charged with misconduct' & could miss Sunderland clash

The Norwich City star could be absent from their clash with Sunderland this weekend.

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been charged with improper conduct by the FA ahead of his side’s trip to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Scotland international featured in a 3-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road earlier this month, and was involved in an incident during the build-up to the hosts' second goal in which he was felt he was unfairly caught by winger Paul Smyth. Referee Anthony Backhouse did not deem the contact to warrant a foul, however, and Rayan Kolli headed home just a minute later, despite Gunn’s protests - which it is now suggested may have crossed a line.

A statement from the FA said: “Angus Gunn has been charged with misconduct following the EFL Championship match between Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, December 7. The goalkeeper allegedly acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area at half-time of this fixture, and he has until Thursday, December 19, to respond.”

Gunn has been a mainstay for Norwich so far this season, featuring in 15 of the Canaries’ Championship outings to date. He has also amassed 15 senior caps for his country since making his debut in March of last year. While it remains to be seen whether Gunn will contest the FA’s charge, one Norwich player who will definitely be absent from their trip to Wearside is Kenny McLean. The midfielder was handed a second four-game ban of the season last week following an off-the-ball incident in that same loss against QPR.

Bizarrely, the Scot was only told of his ban hours before the Canaries drew 0-0 with Portsmouth on Tuesday evening, prompting an incredulous response from manager Johannes Hoff Thorup. The Dane said: “I’m very surprised as it opens up the opportunity for a completely different competition. I’m looking forward to Sunday and the team we prepare and play against will be completely different with possible suspensions.

“The FA have opened the door to make decisions and even present the news on game days to the team. It is a completely new world for us. I can’t go into detail because Big Brother is watching but it is impressive we came away with a suspension. It doesn’t give away too much to say Kenny was part of our preparations but at 3pm we had to change our line-up. That is apparently how it is. It isn’t what I’m used to and there is nothing else I can do but accept it. But it is a surprise to everyone working in professional football.”