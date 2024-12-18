The Sunderland attacker looks set to leave the club during the January transfer window

Sunderland attacker Nazariy Rusyn will leave Sunderland during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Ukranian can play either in the left wing or as a number nine but has fallen behind the likes of Tommy Watson, Romaine Mundle and Wilson Isidor under head coach Régis Le Bris this season. Indeed, even with Sunderland suffering injuries on their left flank, Eliezer Mayenda has been preferred to Rusyn.

The Black Cats looked into the possibility of loaning Rusyn out during last summer’s window but a deal failed to materialise and the player stayed put on Wearside. Since then, the attacker has featured six times off the bench under Le Bris, playing just 81 minutes. The 26-year-old hasn’t been subbed on since the win against Derby County at the Stadium of Light last October.

Dmytro Vienkov, via the Ukraine football social media outlet @ZoryaLondonsk, reports that Rusyn will depart Sunderland during the January transfer window. The source also adds that the “decision has been made,” but it is not yet clear whether it will be a loan or full transfer, and there is no information regarding which club the winger will move to.

Le Bris said on Rusyn last summer: "He played in Ukraine as a left winger, I think. So we tried it for 20, 25 minutes during a friendly game. But I think at the minute he is better as a number nine, so I don't see this as an option for us on the wings. We will see what happens if we do sign strikers. If we feel that we won't have game time for his development and for the team, maybe it is a better option to go on loan for six months and then we see again.”

Sunderland also look set to sanction the exits of fringe pair Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette. Neither player were included in Le Bris’ squad recently despite multiple injury issues on the wings during the games against Swansea City and Bristol City. Adil Aouchiche could also be one to watch, though his assist for Patrick Roberts recently has promoted questions over whether the Frenchman could stay at Sunderland this winter.