Ex-Sunderland manager spotted at Leeds United game as next job speculation grows

The former Sunderland man continues to be linked with several jobs after his West Ham departure

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes was spotted in the crowd as Preston North End drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Deepdale on Saturday amid speculation linking him with Everton and Wolves.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham for a second time at the end of last season. The 61-year-old enjoyed a successful stint at the London Stadium and secured a prestigious Europa Conference League triumph in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his departure from East London, Moyes has been mentioned with several jobs, and in a recent appearance on the Stick To Football podcast, admitted that he is increasingly tempted by the possibility of returning to the dugout.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He said: “No case of that [wanting to get back into management] at all, but I’m starting to think about it. For three months I’ve been great, because I wanted the time off. It doesn’t sound a lot to say you’ve had 60 games last year, but when you’re the manager and you’re coming back on a Thursday night from Belgium or France, you’re saying, ‘My goodness, I’ve got to get the team prepared – I’ve got to get all the work done’.]

“There might be debriefs, then you’re trying to get them ready for a Premier League game. I found that amount of workload to be really difficult in the last three years, but it was a pleasure to be in that situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes took charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013, managing the club for 518 games before replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. The former Preston North End boss has been linked with several jobs in recent weeks, including Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Southampton.

Indeed, Moyes’ name continues to be linked with an emotional return to Everton and as a replacement for the recently sacked Gary O’Neill at Wolves. Russell Martin’s departure from Southampton has also prompted linked between Moyes and a move to the St Mary’s Stadium.