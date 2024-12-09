Tommy Watson talks about comparisons to Jack Clarke and exciting family ties at Sunderland’s academy

We’ve all pictured the scene, haven’t we? Dared to dream. Especially as young fans. Whether it be Roker Park or the Stadium of Light, the fantasy of scoring for Sunderland lives rent-free in most Mackem minds.

That vision rarely comes true... but it did this Saturday for 18-year-old Easington-born Sunderland fan Tommy Watson, who netted a brace at the Stadium of Light to sink Stoke City in the Championship.

It is a fairytale, and there is no doubt in my mind that Watson’s story is amongst the most satisfying I have witnessed during my short time covering Sunderland - but how did it feel for one of our own to net for his club?

“I'm a boyhood Sunderland fan,” Watson admitted after the game. “The second goal was the most special and the one I've envisaged. The first one, I think the full stadium was in shock after conceding,” he joked to the media following the clash, with a big grin on his face.

“My full family were here. It was my little brother's birthday, so a few were in the players' lounge, and some were just dotted around the stadium,” Watson continued. “It was about a year ago today I was playing under-18s in the FA Youth Cup. I've struggled to be patient at times, but it's all coming together now.

“I was six when I joined the academy,” a beaming Watson added. “That winning goal is what you picture in your mind, that late winner. I wish it was at the other end but a knee slide in wet conditions, it's just perfect. I should have the match ball but I think I dealt with the miss well and put it in the back of my mind.”

Watson is indeed the latest cab of the rank from the Academy of Light’s seemingly never-ending conveyor belt of talent, which has boasted Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson, Anthony Patterson, Sam Greenwood, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Josh Coburn to name just a handful.

However, while the 18-year-old is the latest product from Sunderland’s productive system, he is unlikely to be the last. Indeed, following his brace against Stoke City last Saturday, Watson revealed that two of his brothers are also hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“I have three brothers,” Watson explains. “One older and two younger, both in the academy. One is eight and is doing well in the academy, and Luke is 12 today. I haven't seen him yet, but I've got my shirt for him.”

Asked about his father’s football prowess, Watson joked: “My dad was more of a Sunday League player, to be honest. He was a hard tackling centre-half so I don't know where my genetics came from. Luke is tall, athletic and really fast and my younger brother is left-footed and really tricky.”

Watson made his fourth consecutive start for Régis Le Bris this season against Stoke City following Romaine Mundle’s injury and his fifth of the 2024-45 campaign. Mundle had set about filling the void left by Jack Clarke’s departure well with six-goal contributions before his fitness woes.

Clarke left Sunderland for Premier League Ipswich Town last summer in a deal thought to be worth around £15million. However, before the former Leeds United and Tottenham ace’s exit, comparisons with Watson had already begun to arise. The two look and move in a very similar fashion, often gliding past players from the left wing. Watson, however, is keen to become his own man and his own player.

“I liked the stuff he was doing and the way he attacked his man and contributed to the team with goals and assists but I think we're different players,” Watson said after the game against Stoke City when asked about the comparisons to his predecessor.

He continued: “I'm probably more explosive, I think, but as long as I can make an impact like he did, I'll be happy, but I do want to try and take my name away from that and make my own name.”

“That's what I'm all about and I think I'm now ready to start contributing with more goals and assists. I want to be the main man here, scoring and assisting as much as I can.”

Reflecting on his first senior goals against Stoke City, Watson said: “I'll just need a few hours to let it sink in. The main thing is we've picked up a well-needed and deserved three points. Hopefully, we can get a bit of momentum now in a three-game week.

“It's been a dream for me. I couldn't really picture it any better. I like to think I've taken my opportunity. I'm just focusing on game by game and looking to stay in the team.”

Watson had significant interest from the top tier, with Brighton & Hove Albion making bids on deadline day to try and sign the gifted 18-year-old. Head coach Le Bris spoke with the winger to assure him that opportunities to play would come over the course of the season, and that has proved to be the case. Watson's first senior goals came on his fifth consecutive start, and his tenth appearance of the campaign overall. You can read more about that here.