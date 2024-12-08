112 photos of the most loyal Sunderland fans braving Storm Darragh against Stoke City at Stadium of Light - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 09:13 BST

Sunderland returned to winning ways after a Tommy Watson brace at the Stadium of Light - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action...

Sunderland made a much-deserved return to winning ways after a Tommy Watson brace saw off Stoke City’s challenge at the Stadium of Light.

Watson had equalised inside a minute of Jason Koumas’s early opener, and the Black Cats were dominant thereafter. They struggled to turn those chances into goals and it looked as if another big opportunity was passing them by when the youngster’s deflected effort flew into the back of the net.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the clash against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light as Storm Darragh raged across the country:

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid

