Sunderland made a much-deserved return to winning ways after a Tommy Watson brace saw off Stoke City’s challenge at the Stadium of Light.

Watson had equalised inside a minute of Jason Koumas’s early opener, and the Black Cats were dominant thereafter. They struggled to turn those chances into goals and it looked as if another big opportunity was passing them by when the youngster’s deflected effort flew into the back of the net.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the clash against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light as Storm Darragh raged across the country:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh to see Sunderland run out 2-1 winners against Stoke City in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales