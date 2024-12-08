Tommy Watson scored his first senior goals for Sunderland as they beat Stoke City at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Tommy Watson's decision to resist summer interest from the Premier League is beginning to pay off for all parties after the youngster scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Watson had significant interest from the top tier, with Brighton & Hove Albion making bids on deadline day to try and sign the gifted 18-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris spoke with the winger to assure him that opportunities to play would come over the course of the season, and that has proved to be the case. Watson's first senior goals came on his fifth consecutive start, and his tenth appearance of the campaign overall.

"We had many conversations," Le Bris said.

"The identity of the club and the squad is designed so he would get opportunities. We don't have a big squad with many experienced players, so especially in this league with 46 games and with many options to play, I knew before he'd have opportunities.

"You have to deserve these opportunities but the squad is designed for that. It [his talent] was very clear [from day one]. He's very powerful. He likes playing one v one, he can lose a duel but the next one he will try again.

"With his muscular qualities, he can repeat high intensity sprinting and he's very good in that part of the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris says achieving consistency is the next big challenge for Watson, as it would be with any young player. But he is quietly confident that the 18-year-old can continue to be a real force for his side moving forward.

"Players always need time to adapt, so far Tommy has developed very fast," Le Bris said.

"We need that kind of profile. I like it. When you have a winger with the ability to run inside and outside and cross, it's a gift for a coach and a team. Now he will face the difficulties every player has to face such as consistency and needing to defend as well. There are many things to develop but it was an interesting game for him.

"Young players can surprise us. Sometimes you can have more experienced players but very fragile and other times you have young players who are robust and can play many games in a row. We'll see. He's getting stronger and he recovers quickly.

"It's good to see new players in these conditions. We have to see their qualities and support them. We believe in their ability but when things get difficult we'll be behind them."