Régis Le Bris was handed an additional boost on Saturday as Sunderland won their first game since October with a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Tommy Watson's brace secured three vital points for the Black Cats, their first win in seven attempts. And there was more good news for Le Bris as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg avoided picking up yellow cards in the game, the last before the initial cut off. Players are suspended for one game if they pick up five yellow cards before the end of the 19th game of the season. Both Rigg and Bellingham were on four coming into this game, the 19th of Sunderland's campaign.

They will now both be available for Tuesday night's visit of Bristol City to the Stadium of Light, with Rigg withdrawn for the final 20 minutes of the game to further protect him for a busy week ahead.

Chris Mepham will also be back in action after serving his one-match suspension for picking up a red card at Sheffield United.