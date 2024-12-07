Wearside is buzzing after the emergence of another Academy of Light starlet in the Championship

Sunderland’s faithful supporters are buzzing after a new young star emerged at the Stadium of Light against Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland made a much-deserved return to winning ways after a Tommy Watson brace saw off Stoke City’s challenge at the Stadium of Light.

Watson, 18, had equalised inside a minute of Jason Koumas’s early opener, and the Black Cats were dominant thereafter. They struggled to turn those chances into goals and it looked as if another big opportunity was passing them by when the youngster’s deflected effort flew into the back of the net.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about the Academy of Light graduate, who was making just his fifth start of the season against Stoke City:

Andy said: “What a star that lad could be, Jack Clarke vibes…massive win & that was a very decent performance given the conditions- fully deserved the win, but needed a bit of luck with the deflected winner to atone for our wastefulness - missed 3 sitters… should have been 4 or 5.”

John added: “We have some incredible young talent at the moment. I just hope they can grow together and stay the heart of the team.”

Gordon said: “Big win and could have been more comfortable with the chances created. Great for Tommy Watson to get both goals.”

Another Sunderland fan added: “After the Sheffield game I was sold I thought we would have a void with Clarkey gone but this kid has shown good signs.”

Jake commented: “Seeing a local lad from my dad’s old stomping ground Easington put in a performance like that and get the winner is just tremendous this lad will go far.”

Ian said: “MOTM once again and 100% deserved. This and Sheffield United game shows everyone what we already knew. This lad is special. Stoke couldn't live with him, and he's thriving in Mundle's absence, who will struggle to regain his place. Another special performance by one of our own.”

Another social media user concluded: “To think we have Mundle to come back in as well. Some incredible talent in our squad. Yes, it can be frustrating to watch at times but we must have one of the most talented young squads in the country now.”