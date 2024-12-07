Sunderland v Stoke City: Highlights and reaction as Tommy Watson brace secures crucial win
Sunderland are looking to secure their first win since late October when they face Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
You can follow updates throughout the day here, starting with team news shortly.
Sunderland v Stoke City LIVE
Le Bris on Watson
Today he was very strong. He works well and the system is well designed for him, I think. We can very quickly use his main strength.
Reaction from Le Bris
The weather, the opponent.. Stoke played good football, it was difficult. I think we deserved it, we had many chances. We had to wait until the end.
We didn’t give up and this is the most important idea.
FULL TIME
Huge win, and very much deserved.
Rose meets a long ball forward, but Patterson gathers cleanly.
Last Sunderland sub
Hjelde on for Isidor.
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
Stoke applying some pressure.
Great work from Dan Neil. Works it out to Roberts who drives forward. Plays to Hume, tees up Watson, his effort takes a wicked deflection and it beats Johansson.
Stroke of luck, but Sunderland deserve it.
GOALLLLLLLL
FINALLLY
TOMMY WATSON
Stoke sub
Ben Wilmot on for Bae Jun-Ho. Defender for attacker - Stoke happy to settle for a point here?
10 mins for Sunderland to find a winner.
OFFSIDE
Sunderland have it in the net but the offside flag is raised.
Sunderland double sub
Alese and Rigg off - Mayenda and Cirkin on.
HUGE CHANCE
Roberts puts it in the six-yard box and Watson fires over from a matter of yards.
He’s been brilliant, but he simply has to score there.
Stoke sub
Andre Vidigal replaces Million Manhoef.
Lovely play from Watson to find Rigg at the back post but the angle is always against him and Johansson blocks.
67 minutes
Sunderland still just about having the better of this, but they’re not threatening the goal as much as they would like.
Sunderland work a short corner and Rigg clips it in for Jobe, who heads into the ground and straight at the goalkeeper.
Nice spell of possession from Stoke here for the first time in the half. Ballard clears a low cross.
Jobe meets a corner and Hume is there on the follow up but his effort flies into the side netting.
Sunderland want a corner, but a goal kick is given.