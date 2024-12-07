Live

Sunderland v Stoke City: Highlights and reaction as Tommy Watson brace secures crucial win

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 7th Dec 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 14:42 BST
Sunderland are back in action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland are looking to secure their first win since late October when they face Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

You can follow updates throughout the day here, starting with team news shortly.

Sunderland v Stoke City LIVE

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:55 BST

Le Bris on Watson

Today he was very strong. He works well and the system is well designed for him, I think. We can very quickly use his main strength.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:52 BST

Reaction from Le Bris

The weather, the opponent.. Stoke played good football, it was difficult. I think we deserved it, we had many chances. We had to wait until the end.

We didn’t give up and this is the most important idea.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:22 BST

FULL TIME

Huge win, and very much deserved.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:22 BST

Phew

Rose meets a long ball forward, but Patterson gathers cleanly.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:18 BST

Last Sunderland sub

Hjelde on for Isidor.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:17 BST

FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON

Stoke applying some pressure.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:14 BST

Great work from Dan Neil. Works it out to Roberts who drives forward. Plays to Hume, tees up Watson, his effort takes a wicked deflection and it beats Johansson.

Stroke of luck, but Sunderland deserve it.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:13 BST

GOALLLLLLLL

FINALLLY

TOMMY WATSON

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:11 BST

Stoke sub

Ben Wilmot on for Bae Jun-Ho. Defender for attacker - Stoke happy to settle for a point here?

10 mins for Sunderland to find a winner.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:07 BST

OFFSIDE

Sunderland have it in the net but the offside flag is raised.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:05 BST

Sunderland double sub

Alese and Rigg off - Mayenda and Cirkin on.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:00 BST

HUGE CHANCE

Roberts puts it in the six-yard box and Watson fires over from a matter of yards.

He’s been brilliant, but he simply has to score there.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:59 BST

Stoke sub

Andre Vidigal replaces Million Manhoef.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:57 BST

Lovely play from Watson to find Rigg at the back post but the angle is always against him and Johansson blocks.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:55 BST

67 minutes

Sunderland still just about having the better of this, but they’re not threatening the goal as much as they would like.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:50 BST

Sunderland work a short corner and Rigg clips it in for Jobe, who heads into the ground and straight at the goalkeeper.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:46 BST

Nice spell of possession from Stoke here for the first time in the half. Ballard clears a low cross.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 13:39 BST

Chance

Jobe meets a corner and Hume is there on the follow up but his effort flies into the side netting.

Sunderland want a corner, but a goal kick is given.

