The young Sunderland star netted two goals in the Championship against Stoke City on Saturday

Tommy Watson has admitted to being frustrated at having to wait for his chance at Sunderland but has praised the club for their work with young players.

The 18-year-old boyhood Sunderland fan netted two goals against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Academy of Light graduate also missed a sitter and hit the post during the clash.

“I think I'll just need a few hours to let it sink in, to be honest,” A delighted Watson told reporters after the game. “I think the main thing is that we've picked up a well-needed three points, well-deserved three points. It gives us a little bit of momentum to kick on this three-game week, where hopefully we come away with nine points.”

“It's been my dream, to be honest.” Watson reflected when asked about scoring for his boyhood club. “I couldn't have really pictured it any better after today. I like to think I've took my opportunity well, but I'm just focusing on my game-by-game and looking to stay in that team.

“That's what I'm all about, to be honest. I think I'm now ready to start contributing with goals and assists. That's what I want to do. I want to be the main man here and score and assist and help the team in any way I can,” Watson added.

Watson made his debut for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray against Huddersfield Town in 2023 but was made to wait for his first-team breakthrough owing to the form of Jack Clarke before his departure to Ipswich Town, and then Romaine Mundle, who recently picked up a muscle injury.

Watson, who has started Sunderland’s last four games under Régis Le Bris, admitted to feeling some frustration at having to wait for his senior breakthrough while playing so well for Graeme Murty’s under-21s.

“I think it's been quite frustrating, to be honest,” Watson said. “As a young kid, you feel you're ready, even though probably you're not. But I'm really, really happy with the timing of how it's happened. I've said it a few times, but I'm blessed with the group of lads who have made my breakthrough season, and the staff as well. I think that's what the club's all about. The trust and the confidence they've shown the young lads is top.”

On the Championship picture currently, Watson added: “I think the good thing about this league is the games come thick and fast. If you have an off night or things aren't happening for you, there's a game around the corner. Likewise, there's a game when I'm in form on Tuesday night. I'll hopefully do it again.

When asked about the wet and windy conditions at the Stadium of Light during Sunderland vs Stoke City, Watson responded: “Horrible. I don't even know how to describe it, to be honest. In perfect conditions, I think we would have wiped the floor with these today.

“I think we were on the much better side, even in them conditions. They really didn't suit the way we played. I think we've done well to come away with three points and hopefully, Tuesday night will be a little bit better condition.”