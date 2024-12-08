The moments you may have missed as Sunderland defeated Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland won for the first time in seven Championship matches against Stoke City in the Championship last weekend,

Stoke City took an early lead before Régis Le Bris’ side hit back almost immediately, with 18-year-old Tommy Watson netting his first goal for Sunderland in just his fifth start. The Easington-born boyhood Sunderland fan then netted the Black Cats’ winner with time ticking down at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through some of the key moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland vs Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Dean Whitehead booked

Former Sunderland and Stoke City midfielder Dean Whitehead was booked towards the end of the clash between the two sides.

The ex-Black Cats captain is now part of the backroom staff at Stoke City and was cautioned towards the end of the clash after complaining to the fourth official and referee Craig Pawson. Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was also booked for time wasting as the game wore on at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe injury worry

Sunderland fans were left worried in the 63rd minute when attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham went down injured.

The former Birmingham City man attempted to head home a cross from Sunderland’s right-hand side but was left in a heap on the floor as Stoke City managed to clear their lines with the score still at 1-1. Jobe, who was perhaps a little under par when compared to his usual high standards, was down for around a minute holding his after the game was halted by referee Pawson.

Thankfully, however, Jobe recovered and was able to play the rest of the game as Sunderland eventually found a second goal to dispatch Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

The EFL’s Sunderland mistake ahead of game

Sunderland fans quickly noticed the EFL’s Patrick Roberts gaffe during the build-up to the game against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Burnley drew with Middlesbrough 1-1 at Turf Moore in the league on Friday night to move up to second in the division and ahead of Sunderland before the Black Cats clash against Stoke City on Wearside.

Anfernee Dijksteel opened the scoring for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough before Welsh international Connor Roberts netted a superb long-range effort to equalise for Scott Parker’s Burnley side. The goal was so good that the EFL’s social media channels decided to post the goal on X, Facebook and other platforms.

However, the EFL’s social media admin attributed the goal to Patrick Roberts instead of Connor Roberts, much to the amusement of both Sunderland and Burnley fans. At the time of writing on Saturday morning, the EFL’s reel containing the error had not yet been deleted.

Le Bris praises Watson

"Tommy was very strong today," Régis Le Bris Le Bris said after the game. "He's a very good winger and the way we play is well designed for him, I think. We can find him very quickly and use his main strengths well. Today was a very strong performance."