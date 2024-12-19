Tottenham have been linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in recent weeks.

Despite recent links with Sunderland star Anthony Patterson, Tottenham Hotspur will wait until the summer transfer window before making their move for a new goalkeeper, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were hit with a long-term injury to first choice stopper Guglielmo Vicario last month, and have been left relying on the services of veteran understudy Fraser Forster in recent outings as a consequence.

It is within this context that Spurs have been credited with an interest in Patterson, as well as Burnley talent James Trafford. Both are understood to be under consideration in North London as the January transfer window rapidly approaches, but it would appear that the Premier League giants may well keep their powder dry for the time being.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs are indeed keen on acquiring a goalkeeper capable of providing cover and competition for Vicario, but have no concrete interest in pursuing a January deal. Instead, the online outlet suggests that it is “likely that they will hold off reaching an agreement until the summer” instead of rushing into a winter transfer.

The understanding is that there are no long-term plans for Forster to remain at Tottenham as Vicario’s deputy, and that Spurs are subsequently looking at a number of goalkeepers who are currently plying their trade in the United States, Brazil, and across Europe. It is also stated that despite their hesitance to do business in January, North London transfer chiefs will still look to draw up a shortlist of prospective candidates before the turn of the year.

For his part, Patterson himself has expressed his desire to achieve promotion with Sunderland over the coming months. In a recent interview, the 24-year-old said: “I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season. I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”