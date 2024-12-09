Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson continues to be at the centre of widespread transfer speculation

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has insisted that the club must refrain from selling goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a virtual ever-present of the Black Cats’ starting line-up in recent seasons, and has caught the eye this term with a number of impressive performances. Indeed, Patterson has been so assured between the sticks at the Stadium of Light that various recent reports have linked him with a prospective Premier League move in the new year.

Following a long-term injury to first choice stopper Guglielmo Vicario, it has been suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for the Black Cats star, while Manchester United are also credited with an interest as they look to reshuffle their goalkeeping options in a bid to provide cover and competition for Andre Onana.

But despite mounting speculation and talk of an exorbitant £20 million price tag, Goodman is firmly of the belief that Patterson should be kept on Wearside for the time being. Speaking in an interview with online outlet Mackem News, the Sky Sports pundit said: “I wouldn’t underplay [Patterson’s importance], to be honest with you.

“I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship. In fact probably along with Michael Cooper [of Sheffield United] and maybe James Trafford at Burnley I probably could argue they’re your top three. So I wouldn’t underplay how important he is.

“So yeah, you can’t let him go. It’s as simple as that. I just think that he’s a key element. They’ve got one of the best defences in the league. Anthony Patterson will be a part of that. Even if it’s not him making saves, it’s as a defender knowing that you’ve got a great goalkeeper behind you if you are conceding shots and chances. So for me, yes, he’s one of the top goalkeepers in the Championship but there’s no way I’d be letting him leave not yet.”