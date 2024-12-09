Ex-Sunderland manager joins Luton Town boss in race for Premier League job - report

Ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes could be in the running to make a return to the dugout

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes could be a contender to replace Gary O’Neil at Wolverhampton Wanderers, should the Premier League outfit decide to relieve the 41-year-old of his duties, according to reports.

Wolves have struggled to find their rhythm in the top flight this season, and currently sit 19th in the table having won just two of their opening 14 matches. On Monday evening, they face Julen Lopetegui’s similarly underwhelming West Ham side in a clash that some have cheekily dubbed “El Sackico”.

And if O’Neil is to be ousted, then it is understood that Moyes could be in the running to succeed him in the dugout at Molineux. As per The Telegraph, the Scot is one of several names being considered by Wanderers, alongside the likes of Graham Potter and Rob Edwards - who formerly played for Wolves, and who is currently in charge at Sunderland’s Championship rivals Luton Town. The Hatters’ own recent plight might be enough to rule Edwards out of the race, however.

For his part, Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham for a second time at the end of last season. The 61-year-old enjoyed a successful stint at the London Stadium, and secured a prestigious Europa Conference League triumph in 2023.

Following his departure from East London, Moyes has been mentioned in relation to several prospective jobs, and in a recent appearance on the Stick To Football podcast, admitted that he is increasingly tempted by the possibility of returning to the dugout.

He said: “No case of that [wanting to get back into management] at all, but I’m starting to think about it. For three months I’ve been great, because I wanted the time off. It doesn’t sound a lot to say you’ve had 60 games last year, but when you’re the manager and you’re coming back on a Thursday night from Belgium or France, you’re saying, ‘My goodness, I’ve got to get the team prepared – I’ve got to get all the work done’.

“There might be debriefs, then you’re trying to get them ready for a Premier League game. I found that amount of workload to be really difficult in the last three years, but it was a pleasure to be in that situation.”