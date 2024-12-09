Sunderland’s striker endured a frustrating afternoon on Saturday but has the strong backing of his head coach

Régis Le Bris says it is only a matter of time before Wilson Isidor gets back on the goal trail and says he is happy with the Frenchman’s performance.

Isidor endured a frustrating afternoon as Sunderland edged past Stoke City on Saturday, having a goal ruled out for offside and missing some big chances. It’s now four games since Isidor’s last goal, a superb first-time volley against Coventry City.

Le Bris dropped a strong hint after the Stoke win that he would stick with the 24-year-old on Tuesday night and beyond, saying that the player’s work rate is exemplary and that the goals would inevitably follow as a result.

“He's waiting for another goal, for sure,” Le Bris said.

“[But] He worked hard for the team and this is all I expect from a player, because everyone can make mistakes on the pitch. Sometimes you have a good dynamic, he has scored some unbelievable goals for us but now it is a little more difficult for him. He had many situations and I'm sure he will score, maybe in the next game. We hope.

“But his mindset is good for the team, and so it's just a question of time.”

Le Bris’s most difficult decisions ahead of Bristol City’s visit to the Stadium of Light are in defence, with Chris Mepham available again after suspension and Dennis Cirkin pushing for a return to the starting XI.