Roy Keane has admitted to trying to sign Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi whilst Sunderland boss

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has detailed how the Black Cats missed out on a transfer swoop for a highly-rated striker during his time at the club.

The Manchester United legend took control at Sunderland between 2006 and 2008, overseeing the Wearsiders’ rise from the Championship to the Premier League. Keane was also heavily involved in transfers and has admitted to trying to sign Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossi started his professional career at Manchester United before loan stints at Newcastle United. Keane wanted to sign the attacker for Sunderland before he moved to Spanish club Villarreal in 2007. Rossi would go on to score 132 career goals in club football and also netted seven times over 30 appearances for his national team.

Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Giorgio Chiellini, Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher, Keane revealed that Sunderland had missed out on the player.

Gary Neville: “I'm trying to think of an Italian player who played for United, is it Giuseppe Rossi?

Giorgio Chiellini: “Yeah, yeah. I talked with him a few days ago because he was filming a documentary for his career. He's a nice guy.

Gary Neville: “Good player, eh?”

Ian Wright: “He's a beautiful little player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane: “I tried to bring him to Sunderland. I did, I spoke to him.”

Gary Neville: “You tried to bring a lot of players to Sunderland.”

Roy Keane: “I was trying to get a good player. It's a manager's job. He had a choice of Sunderland or Villarreal, I think. He went to Villarreal and done really well. He had a couple of injuries, but done really well.”