Bristol City lost 3-0 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Bristol City boss Liam Manning spoke about injuries following his side’s 3-0 loss to Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Robins are next in action against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday ahead of a busy Christmas schedule. The Black Cats under Régis Le Bris won their first game in seven against Stoke City at home last weekend are remain just three points of Sheffield United in first position.

Le Bris will be boosted by the return of Chris Mepham from suspension following a one-game ban following a sending-off at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United. However, Le Bris’ opposite number on Tuesday Manning is dealing with some squad issues ahead of the clash.

When asked if Scott Twine could return against Sunderland having missed the Pompey clash through injury, Manning said: “I have no idea, to be honest. He didn't train yesterday, did a bit on Thursday but didn't feel great after it so didn't train yesterday so I don't know at the moment.” Asked if Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith could make the trip, Manning replied: “No.”