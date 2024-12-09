Régis Le Bris has provided an update ahead of Sunderland vs Bristol City at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has offered an update on striker Wilson Isidor ahead of Bristol City.

The Zenit loanee, who has netted five times in the league for Sunderland this season, was subbed late on during the 2-0 against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon after feeling his leg towards the end of the contest.

Sunderland are next in action at the Stadium of Light against Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday evening, with Swansea City next up after that the following weekend. Ahead of the clash, Le Bris confirmed that Isidor was fit. “Yeah,” Le Bris said when asked about Isidor’s availability ahead of Bristol City. “It was a little just cramp at the end.”

Le Bris also confirmed that Luke O’Nien was a doubt for the game against Bristol City after playing through illness against Stoke City and that Sunderland would have to wait and see regarding the defender’s fitness. However, the head coach explained that Patrick Roberts was fit and ready to go ahead of Tuesday’s game after his own minor illness coming into the Stoke City clash. “I don’t know for Luke right now,” Le Bris said. “But he should be okay for tomorrow. For the others, they are available.”

Le Bris also confirmed that Dennis Cirkin was recovering well from his injury issues, having come off the bench to replace Aji Alese City towards the end of the Stoke City game last weekend. The left-back missed several games recently after undergoing surgery on a broken wrist.

“He needs time to rebuild his foundations,” Le Bris added when asked about Cirkin and his decision to start Alese against Stoke City. “So it depends on the profile of the player. But Denis is massive, he's explosive. So he needs a little bit more time. But when he will be ready, he will be very useful for the team because he's a good player.”

