The former Sunderland loanee played 20 times for the Black Cats under Tony Mowbray two seasons ago

Former Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “keen” on leaving Leeds United during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United in January two seasons ago when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.

Since returning to Leeds United, the former Wigan Athletic man has struggled for game time under Daniel Farke. The Liverpool-born attacker played just 10 times in the league this season and has made just three Championship appearances so far during 2024-25.

However, the striker is now being linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers during the January transfer window and is reportedly “keen” on the move, according to various reports.