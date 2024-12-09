Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland man 'keen' to swap Leeds United for Rangers during winter window - report
Former Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “keen” on leaving Leeds United during the upcoming winter transfer window.
The 22-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United in January two seasons ago when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.
Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.
Since returning to Leeds United, the former Wigan Athletic man has struggled for game time under Daniel Farke. The Liverpool-born attacker played just 10 times in the league this season and has made just three Championship appearances so far during 2024-25.
However, the striker is now being linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers during the January transfer window and is reportedly “keen” on the move, according to various reports.