The Sunderland chief could be in line to add to his footballing portfolio.

Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is “interested” in buying Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who became a controlling stakeholder of the Black Cats in 2021, is said to have opened conversations about the prospect of acquiring the South American outfit - although it is understood no official bid has been tabled at the time of writing.

According to UOL, it had initially been thought that AS Monaco owner Dimitri Rybolovlev was the party keen on making an offer for Vasco, but it has since become apparent that Louis-Dreyfus is in fact the potential suitor. Rybolovlev, for his part, is the father-in-law of Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori.

As things stand, it is suggested that Louis-Dreyfus is one of a number of admirers who have “sought information” about Vasco's situation and its relationship with former owners 777 Partners, who are now in litigation with the club. The investment company will likely be familiar to English football fans following their failed attempt to purchase Everton earlier this year.

Addressing the ongoing takeover situation, Vasco president Pedrinho said: "There are several models and a lot can happen. There may be a businessman capable of investing in Vasco to become champion, there may be people interested in having Vasco as a training centre for great young players, it may happen that an investor wants to put money into a first moment and decide to buy SAF after a period of one year, for example. There are no offers to purchase at this time."

For their part, Vasco finished 10th in the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season, and boast former Premier League players such as Dimitri Payet and Phillippe Coutinho amongst their ranks. In recent weeks, the club have been heavily linked with a takeover bid from Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, although it is now understood that the Greek investor has shifted his focus and is now in talks to buy fellow Brazilain side Sao Paulo.