The former Sunderland and Rangers striker has been snapped up by a club in League One...

Former Sunderland striker Martyn Waghorn has found himself a new club after beginning the season as a free agent.

The 34-year-old left Pride Park after scoring seven goals to help Derby County win promotion back to the Championship last season. However, Northampton Town have now signed Waghorn and ex-Lincoln City centre-back TJ Eyoma on short-term contracts.

The League One club are currently 18th in League One but have now bolstered their attack with Waghorn. The forward’s career began at Sunderland before stints with Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

"He has played in the Championship for most of his career and he will bring that knowledge and pedigree with him," boss Northampton Town boss Jon Brady said of Waghorn. "The squad is stretched a little at the moment, both in terms of the number of players missing in forward positions and the busy schedule, and we feel Martyn can help us through this hectic period."

In other Sunderland-related news, Dwight Yorke has been appointed as Trinidad and Tobago's new head coach, it has been confirmed.

The former Manchester United striker and Sunderland player has spoken of his pride and privilege at being named the new head coach and he will lead their World Cup qualification campaign.

Reacting to the news, Yorke - in a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association - said: “I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team. The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented.

“I saw first hand as a player how working together to achieve our targets brought joy and united our country. I see that same ambition and desire at all levels of the current set-up. As a player I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope they can continue as head coach.”