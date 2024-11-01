Sunderland can look back on October with great pride after collecting four wins from their five Championship fixtures throughout the last month.

The month kicked off in some style as Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor netted in a 2-0 home win against Derby County before a bizarre equaliser from Alan Browne snatched a late point against Leeds United just days later.

That proved to be the only time Regis Le Bris’ men dropped points throughout the month as they rounded off October with a trio of wins by taking maximum points from away days at Hull City and Luton Town, as well as last weekend’s Stadium of Light clash with Oxford United.

With Sunderland currently sat five points clear at the top of the Championship table, it would be safe to assume the Black Cats would be represented in the division’s team of the month. So with the help of stats experts WhoScored, we take a look at which players made the cut.

1 . Viktor Johansson (Stoke City) WhoScored average rating for October: 7.4 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Leonard (Millwall) WhoScored average rating for October: 7.4 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) WhoScored average rating for October: 7.5 Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Luke McNally (Bristol City) WhoScored average rating for October: 7.3 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales