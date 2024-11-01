It has already been a memorable season for Sunderland supporters - but dare they dream of a possible Championship title win and a return to the Premier League? Based on current form and the unquestionable air of confidence and positivity that has enveloped Wearside, it would be safe to give a simple yes to that question.

With just two defeats in their opening 12 games under head coach Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats will head into an away day double header at Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End with a five-point advantage over second placed Burnley and third placed Leeds United.

Could it be argued Le Bris and his squad are on track for a remarkable Championship title win? We take a look back at how many points the previous 13 second tier champions had achieved after their first 12 games of their own memorable campaigns.

1 . 2011/12: Reading Points total after 12 games: 16 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2012/13: Cardiff City Points total after 12 games: 25 Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

3 . 2013/14: Leicester City Points total after 12 games: 26 | Getty Images Photo Sales