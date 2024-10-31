Sunderland sit top of the table as they chase down promotion to the Premier League. They turned to Regis Le Bris this past summer and the Frenchman has done an impressive job in charge at the Stadium of Light so far.

He arrived in England ahead of this season on the back of a relegation from Ligue 1 with FC Lorient and was a bit of an unknown quantity. However, he has quickly become a popular man in the North East and his team are finding ways to win games.