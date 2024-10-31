Championship Team of the Season so far including Sunderland, West Brom, QPR and Sheffield United men

Published 31st Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Sunderland have been in fine form so far this season in the Championship

Sunderland sit top of the table as they chase down promotion to the Premier League. They turned to Regis Le Bris this past summer and the Frenchman has done an impressive job in charge at the Stadium of Light so far.

He arrived in England ahead of this season on the back of a relegation from Ligue 1 with FC Lorient and was a bit of an unknown quantity. However, he has quickly become a popular man in the North East and his team are finding ways to win games.

Here is a look at the Championship Team of the Season so far based on WhoScored ratings...

Rating: 7.2

1. GK: Viktor Johansson, Stoke City

Rating: 7.2

Rating: 7.1

2. Defence: Luke Ayling, Middlesbrough

Rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

Rating: 7.1

3. Defence: Jimmy Dunne, QPR

Rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

Rating: 7.1

4. Defence: Ben Cabango, Swansea City

Rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

