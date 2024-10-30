The mood of excitement and anticipation is all too clear as Sunderland continue their unexpected push for promotion into the Premier League.

With 12 games now behind them, the Black Cats are sat five points clear at the top of the Championship table after taking maximum points from Saturday’s home game with Oxford United and away days at Hull City and Luton Town.

A crucial run of fixtures lies ahead with Regis Le Bris’ side set to face the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United throughout November. No matter what comes to pass over the next month, Sunderland look like genuine promotion contenders and fully deserve their place at the summit after a fine start to the season.

But what are Sunderland’s chances of seeing off the challenges from Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United and securing the Championship title? We take a look at the latest odds.