A former Sunderland favourite has discussed the moment he wrote himself into Tyne-Wear derby folklore.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen has relived his Tyne-Wear derby heroics that saw him deny Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer from the penalty spot and earn a place in Black Cats folklore.

Having claimed a famous win on a stormy night at St James Park just over 12 months earlier, the Black Cats travelled to Tyneside looking to give supporters another reason to celebrate by inflicting a defeat on a Newcastle side now under the management of former England boss Sir Bobby Robson. Just as they had during the previous season, it was the Magpies that struck first with a goal from midfielder Gary Speed. However, history continued to repeat itself as Sunderland hit back with goals from Don Hutchison and Niall Quinn. There would be one more standout moment as Danish keeper Sorensen came to the fore with a save that has gone down amongst the great moments in the club’s Premier League history.

Newcastle 1, Sunderland 2. Thomas Sorensen's famous penalty save against Alan Shearer on November 18, 2000.

With the clock ticking down towards full-time, a rash challenge from Quinn brought down Magpies midfielder Rob Lee and referee Graham Poll wasted little time in awarding a penalty. Up stepped Alan Shearer as the £15m striker looked to snatch a point for his side in front of his beloved Gallowgate End. Sorensen had other ideas as he produced a fine stop to keep out Shearer’s spot-kick to secure all three points for his side and claim a place in the hearts of Sunderland fans for years to come.

Speaking of the save recently, he told Suited and Booted TV: “Leading into that first derby game, especially from the Sunderland side, there was some much hype and pressure and talk about this game. I think for all Sunderland fans Alan Shearer is a figurehead, he was the guy everyone hated and he was Newcastle. Winning that derby, saving that penalty, being in that moment, it was funny because we talked about it before the game that he always tended to go high right to the keeper’s right and for some reason I thought I’d try and double bluff him. He obviously knows that and it’s a derby so I tried to use every trick in my book and it worked and I saved it.

The celebrations in the away end continued when the full-time whistle was blown and spilled over into what was a memorable journey back to Wearside. However, Sorensen admitted the enormity of his achievement in helping Peter Reid’s side claim another famous win over their arch rivals only hit home when a unique offer after he left a local pub on the night of the game.

“I don’t think it dawned on me until we were on the bus and got abused as we left the stadium. We got back to Sunderland, we all got dropped off and went to this local pub, had a drink with a fair few of the players and I got told that when I left the pub a guy had walked to the owner and asked if he could buy the seat I sat on for £500. I was like ok, that is when it dawned on you just how much it meant.”