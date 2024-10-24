Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United youth players among Inverness players released by administrators, write PA.

Inverness administrators have made four players redundant – including the son of departed manager Duncan Ferguson.

Cameron Ferguson has left Caley Thistle 24 hours after his father paid the price for the club’s financial mismanagement. The club also confirmed that Adam Brooks, Flynn Duffy and Wallace Duffy had departed along with on-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman - a former Sunderland youth player - following the “ongoing review of the financial position with the joint administrators”.

Former Newcastle youth player Ferguson, 21, made 12 appearances, all from the bench, after joining Inverness in the summer.

Former Celtic player Brooks scored seven goals in 41 appearances, while Flynn Duffy played five times after joining from Dundee United before suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung eight weeks ago. Wallace Duffy rejoined the club this summer and made 113 appearances over two spells.

A statement read: “The club thanks each player for their contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and wishes them the very best in the future.”

Administrators BDO later revealed they were following up on three “expressions of interest” in the club.

Duncan Ferguson was made redundant on Wednesday – alongside assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden – despite working for free in recent weeks. First-team coach Scott Kellacher was placed in charge. Inverness were docked 15 points when they moved into administration and sit bottom of William Hill League One.