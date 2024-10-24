Luton Town boss delivered this verdict on the three controversial calls in Sunderland defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Sunderland kept their place at the top of the Championship with a battling win over Luton Town

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards felt his side were harshly done by on Wednesday after Carlton Morris's first-half strike was ruled out for offside.

Morris fired home from Daiki Hashioka's flick on at a corner just before half time, only for the flag to be raised. Morris was onside, but the assistant referee ruled that Jordan Clark had interfered with play. Clark had been blocking Anthony Patterson and came back to the centre of the box try and meet the flick himself.

Edwards was full of praise for Sunderland's quality and tenacity but felt that decision and the overall result were harsh on his side.

"We're all flat, I don't think we deserved to lose," Edwards said.

"There was a slight concern after Saturday that it might after the lord mayor's show and we wouldn't produce the same levels and intensity but we did. They started well but after that pretty much the whole game, especially the first half, was [played] in their half. Our pressing was amazing, the intensity was great - it just lacked the final bit. "That's on me and we've just to keep working on that. I thought we'd scored the first goal through Carlton, I've looked at it back and I don't think clicker [Jordan Clark] is offside. I don't think he's interfering with anyone but we don't have VAR anymore so we've got to take it on the chin and deal with it. I think that should have been a goal.

"In the end, they've had two good moments with two good players - we know we can be better in those two moments where they've been ruthless. We haven't made the most of our opportunities, we've had around 20 shots but only four on target so we know where we've got to work. There was a lot of good in that performance and the supporters saw that."

Edwards did add that he had no complaints with the two penalty appeals his side had late on, both of which were waved away. There had been claims for a penalty when Trai Hume challenged Clark as he shaped to shoot from close range late on, before another when the ball struck Aaron Connolly's arm as he defended a long ball forward.

"I don't think it was a penalty, I think it’s just hit his hand but he’s in a natural position, so no complaints there," Edwards said.

"I think Clicker had half a big opportunity right at the end and he’s slashed it. Heat of the battle, he didn't realise he had a bit more time, he could have even had a touch, but overall he was very good tonight. So other than Carlton’s offside one I’ve got no real complaints on anything else.”

