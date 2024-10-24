Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Edwards has delivered an encouraging verdict on Sunderland’s promotion prospects this season

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has delivered an encouraging verdict on Sunderland’s progress under Régis Le Bris.

The Hatters and Black Cats met at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Wednesday night with the away side running out 2-1 winners on the night to maintain the top spot in the league after 11 games played of the 2024-25 season.

Edwards came up against Sunderland - then managed by Tony Mowbray - two seasons ago in the Championship play-off semi-final with Luton Town edging the two-legged affair and eventually winning promotion to the Premier League before relegation back to the second tier at the end of last campaign.

When asked about Sunderland’s quality after the game, Edwards said: “I think very, in many ways, similar to the team that we came up against a couple of years ago, and I thought you were brilliant a couple of years ago.

“They are really good technical players, and obviously, when we played in the semi-finals, I know you had a bit lacking then with injuries, like probably we're having a little bit of that now. But, yes, very well organised, some brilliant technical players, and obviously riding the crest of a wave at the moment as well.

“They went very close, you went very close a couple of years ago, and I don't see any reason why you won't be there or thereabouts now with how you've started and what you're doing. I think we put you under a lot of pressure tonight and stood up to it, and credit for winning the game.”