The big hummel tease at Luton Town that Sunderland fans will want to see
Sunderland maintained their place at the top of the Championship on Wednesday night with a superb 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
It was a brilliant night for fans as they continue to enjoy an excellent start to the campaign, and there was the added bonus of a sneak preview of the latest range of hummel gear set to drop later this week. Friday will see the reveal of a new range of retro gear, released to coincide with Sunderland celebrating the club’s history during ‘Founder’s Week’.
Sunderland’s players arrived in some of the new gear that will be on sale to fans, sporting a red and black retro jumped that features the old ship crest.
