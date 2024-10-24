The big hummel tease at Luton Town that Sunderland fans will want to see

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

hummel are set to release a new range of Sunderland apparel later this week

Sunderland maintained their place at the top of the Championship on Wednesday night with a superb 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Simon Moore and Alan Browne at Luton Town | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Tommy Watson and Chris Rigg at Luton Town | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

It was a brilliant night for fans as they continue to enjoy an excellent start to the campaign, and there was the added bonus of a sneak preview of the latest range of hummel gear set to drop later this week. Friday will see the reveal of a new range of retro gear, released to coincide with Sunderland celebrating the club’s history during ‘Founder’s Week’.

Sunderland’s players arrived in some of the new gear that will be on sale to fans, sporting a red and black retro jumped that features the old ship crest.