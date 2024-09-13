A number of Sunderland-linked strikers are still dominating the gossip columns.

The transfer window may have closed a fortnight ago, but the fallout is still very much in full swing for Sunderland and several of the players who they were linked with over the summer.

Regis Le Bris’ side ultimately signed two strikers before the transfer deadline passed in August, with Wilson Isidor joining on an initial loan from Zenit St. Petersburg and Ahmed Abdullahi arriving on a permanent deal from KAA Gent. But there were a number of other centre forwards who were touted as targets on Wearside to no avail, and while they may not have moved to the Stadium of Light, they are still proving to be the subject of widespread speculation.

With that in mind, here are a couple of the Sunderland-adjacent transfer stories that you might have missed in recent days.

Lorient explain Bamba stance

In the closing stages of the transfer window reports emerged that Sunderland had failed with a big money swoop for FC Lorient striker Mo Bamba. The forward worked under current Black Cats boss Le Bris in France, and was supposedly the subject of a bid of around £9.3 million from Wearside.

Now, however, former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, who was appointed as a director at Lorient this summer, has spoken out on why the 22-year-old was not allowed to leave during the transfer window. Speaking to Ouest France, he said: “For Bamba, it’s the financial aspect and the competitive aspect. If I’m talking sportingly, if we remove Mohamed Bamba...offensively we have fewer solutions to hope to go back up to Ligue 1. From the beginning, I told Mohamed that he was in the project, so no departure.”

Orban transfer falls through

Elsewhere, RMC Sport report that a proposed transfer that would have taken Gift Orban from Lyon to Turkish side Trabazonspor has fallen through. The 22-year-old emerged as a shock target for Sunderland in the dying embers of the transfer window but ultimately remained in France, scoring twice in a deadline day substitute cameo.

Earlier in the week, Foot Mercato claimed that Orban had agreed personal terms over a switch to the Super Lig before the Turkish transfer deadline passes on Friday night, with Trabzonspor reportedly offering a package that would constitute an initial loan with an £8.4 million option to buy clause attached. For their part, Lyon were said to be demanding a mandatory clause worth £10.1 million. It would appear that a compromise could not be reached, and as such, as per RMC, the deal is off.

Fofana edges closer to Chelsea loan exit

And finally, Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana looks set to sign for Turkish side Goztepe SK after his proposed transfer to AEK Athens collapsed at the eleventh hour earlier this week. Another linked with Sunderland late in the window, the Ivorian was understood to be on the brink of a loan move to Greece with a £20 million option to buy clause included, but in a late twist, was unable to seal a switch before Wednesday’s Greek deadline passed.

As a consequence, Chelsea were said to be left scrabbling to arrange a suitable alternative for the attacker, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they have found one. Writing on his personal X account, the renowned journalist said: “Goztepe SK agree loan deal with Chelsea for David Datro Fofana after AEK Athens move collapsed. It also includes an option to buy and a recall clause in January. Chelsea can bring the player back from January 1st, 2025.”