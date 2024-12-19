Sunderland head coach outlines stance on further additions to backroom staff and hints at next steps
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he could make further additions to his backroom staff on Wearside, but added that there are unlikely to be any changes in the near future.
Le Bris has worked with the club’s existing senior staff since his arrival in the summer, adding Pedro Ribeiro as an assistant head coach earlier in the season. Ribeiro has a focus on the team’s defensive shape, while Le Bris has previously spoken about set pieces and individual player development as areas where he could in future look for additional, specialist support. A report in The Sun last week stated that Le Bris was seeking further additions behind the scenes.
The Sunderland head coach on Thursday hinted that he was open to the possibility, but appeared to rule out any movement until the end of the January transfer window.
"We are still aware of what we can improve as a staff,” Le Bris said.
“But the main priority is not this one. In the background, behind the scenes, we can manage different options. It's still an option to improve the staff and the workflow and so on but the priority right is to prepare the game, prepare the next game, analyse the game.. And then we have a transfer window that is now very close, so these are our main priorities right now."
Sunderland face a hectic schedule over the festive period, with five games in just sixteen days as they bid to consolidate their place near the top of the Championship.
