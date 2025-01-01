Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will have the whole month of January to recruit for their promotion push.

With the busy festive period edging closer and closer to its conclusion, the January transfer window is now just around the corner. For Sunderland and their Championship rivals, the winter market represents one last chance to strengthen their squads before the vital home stretch of the campaign.

But when does it open, when does it shut, and for how long can the Black Cats do business? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 January transfer window.

When does the January transfer window open?

The transfer window opens on Wednesday, January 1st. Clubs in the EFL and Premier League will be able to buy and sell players from that point onwards.

When does the January transfer window close?

The window closes on Monday, February 3rd 2025 at 11pm.

When do other transfer windows around the world open and close?

Alongside English clubs, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides will be able to trade from New Year's Day. The markets in La Liga, Serie A, and Portugal's Primeira Liga open on January 2nd. The closure of the window aligns for most major European leagues, but the exact times on February 3rd vary from country to country.

Some notable outliers include Turkey's Super Lig, which opens on Monday, January 13th and closes on Tuesday, February 11th, and the Saudi Pro League, which will open on New Year’s Day, but will only stay open until January 31st.

What are Sunderland’s plans for the January transfer window?

In a recent press conference, head coach Regis Le Bris suggested that Sunderland could look to bolster their attacking options over the coming weeks, as well as hinting that the focus will be on quality over quantity.

He said: “Probably [forward will be priority]. We'll have specific attention on one or two players who can help, but it's not an easy task. The group is strong with many young players and surprises. Some of them were not expected to play at that level but because they've had opportunities to play, which is the identity of the club, they've shown they are able to play.

“Now it's a question of consistency, injuries and opportunities as well. It's a question of connection. It's not just signing a player, it's someone who has to fit with the project and the dynamic of the team. It's not an easy task.”