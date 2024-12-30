Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Norwich City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light shortly before Christmas

Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that star man Borja Sainz is facing an FA investigation following an alleged incident during the Canaries’ recent 2-1 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The two clubs played out an ill-tempered contest on Wearside just before Christmas, with referee Leigh Doughty handing out a glut of cautions before eventually dismissing visiting centre-back Jose Cordoba for a second bookable offence partway through the second half.

For his part, Sainz was involved in a number of fiery moments, including one in which he appeared to clash with Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris following a touchline collision. And now, Norwich chief Thorup has confirmed that the Spaniard’s antics could come back to haunt him.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk in the aftermath of his side’s 1-1 draw with QPR on Sunday, the Dane said: "We haven't seen what it [the FA investigation] is about, or any footage of it, so that's what we're waiting for - and the reason why he's still playing.”

Asked whether it involved an allegation of spitting at an opposing player, Thorup added: "I will be careful saying too much. I need to see the incident first and then to hear from Borja. It just came to our attention and it's something we need to get sorted."

Sainz has been a hugely influential presence for Norwich so far this season, and has already registered some 16 goals across all competitions. He has not found the back of the net in any of his last half dozen outings, however, and drew a blank when the Canaries made the long trip to the North East on December 21st.

Speaking after his side’s defeat on the day, Thorup said: "The red card, he can give it of course and he decided to do it. I'd have loved some different calls in different situations but that's probably not to discuss here because there were definitely some big ones that he missed. He can give it, I spoke to Jose because he needs to be more clever in a situation like that. Unfortunately for us, there are many things that we can't control. It's big calls not in our favour.”