Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The moments you may have missed as Stoke City welcomed Sunderland to the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium in the Championship on Sunday afternoon - with plenty of on-field and off-field talking points emerging from the clash.

Both goalkeepers saved multiple shots in the first half, as Sunderland should have been awarded a penalty. Eliezer Mayenda had the chance to put Sunderland ahead after the break but missed a crucial chance before Tom Cannon’s eventual winner in the 92nd-minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the interesting moments you may have missed as Stoke City welcomed Sunderland to Bet365 Stadium in the Championship:

Dean Whitehead comes up against former club

Former Sunderland captain Dean Whitehead came up against his former club for the second time this season.

The ex-Stoke City and Huddersfield Town man is a first-team coach at Stoke City, where he also enjoyed a good stint as a player. Whitehead was booked when the Potters visited the Stadium of Light and lost 2-1 earlier just a few weeks ago.

Stoke City’s manager that day was Narcis Pelach; however, he was sacked ahead of the reverse fixture against the Black Cats, with Ryan Shawcross taking charge of the first team for the clash. Whitehead formed a part of the former defender’s coaching team for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris’ triple transfer hint

Régis Le Bris sprung a significant selection surprise for Sunderland's final game of 2024, with Milan Aleksic handed his full debut.

Le Bris also handed a first start of the campaign to Adil Aouchiche after the attacking midfielder's impressive cameos of late. The Frenchman’s transfer future appeared to be up in the air heading into the January window but with injuries impacting Le Bris’ squad, Aouchiche has been handed the chance to impress further and his inclusion could be an indication that he may stay put during the winter.

Aleksic came into the side after Chris Rigg suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, with Aouchiche replacing Patrick Roberts, who dropped to the bench with the Black Cats’ schedule hotting up over the Christmas period. Aleksic had been linked with a loan move to Holland in recent days but his first start against Stoke City would suggest he is set to stay when the window opens.

Sunderland also handed a spot in their squad to highly-rated attacker Trey Ogunsuyi, who has been in superb form for the Black Cats’ youth sides this season. The youngster also continues to be linked with a move to Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, his inclusion by Le Bris in his squad was another clear indication that the club want to accelerate his development and keep him on Wearside. First-team player Ian Poveda also dropped out of Le Bris’ squad at Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden Gooch receives warm reception

Former Sunderland man and Academy of Light graduate Lynden Gooch received a warm reception from the away end at the Bet365 Stadium.

Indeed, there was late drama regarding the American, who was initially named on the bench for the Potters. However, after a very late Stoke City injury in the warm-up, the former Sunderland man was parachuted in to start at left-back. Gooch was also applauded by both sets of fans when the defender was withdrawn towards the end of the game.