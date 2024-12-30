Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Matete was on the scoresheet for Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

Sunderland loanee Jay Matete has admitted that he is “buzzing” after scoring a brace for new club Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was instrumental as the League One outfit coasted to a 3-0 victory over ten-man Lincoln City, finding the back of the net twice in the second half to register his first goals at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Matete was returning to Wanderers’ starting XI following a suspension, but wasted little time in making his mark for Ian Evatt’s men, and could have had a hat-trick if a superb effort from distance hadn’t come crashing back off the crossbar late on.

And despite a huge deflection casting some doubt over whether his first goal will eventually be deemed an own goal, the midfielder was still over the moon with his influential display. Speaking to Bolton’s in-house media team, he said: “I'd take that. A couple of boys trying to say the first one's an OG, but I'd take that one. But yeah, delighted to contribute goals. It's something I've been wanting to do. So yeah, buzzing - buzzing getting two goals today.”

After a run of three games without a win, Matete was also pleased to see his side pick up a valuable three points in their hunt for a play-off place. He said: “Definitely a better performance. I thought we played well, especially in the first half. We controlled most of the game, well, if anything, all of the game. Yeah, it was a good day at the office.”

Matete has established himself as a regular presence for Bolton since signing on a temporary basis from Sunderland over the summer, and has featured in 28 matches across all competitions already. Speaking about his loan back in August, he said: “Obviously, I want to kick on now. I had my injury struggles last year but I have been given an opportunity to come and prove myself at a big club like Bolton. It was a no-brainer for me.”