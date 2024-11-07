The Sunderland midfielder is currently plying his trade in League One with Bolton Wanderers.

Sunderland loanee Jay Matete has claimed that he is starting to “get into” his role with new club Bolton Wanderers following his summer transfer from the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old is currently on his third loan spell in as many seasons, and following a relatively slow start during which he made a number of cameo appearances, has completed a full 90 minutes in each of Wanderers’ last three League One outings. And according to the player himself, after a difficult spell on the treatment table, he is enjoying being able to record regular minutes once more. Speaking to the Bolton News, he said: “I didn’t really play much football last year because of injuries but now I feel like I am getting into it.

“I got another 90 minutes under my belt so I am getting back to where I need to be. I don’t know the timing of when I will feel [back to my best], I am just taking it step by step and not thinking about it too much. I feel like I am building some good momentum. All I want to do is play football and play with a smile on my face. I just need to keep building and hopefully help the team get results.

“We didn’t start the season great but after Huddersfield, we have won a lot of matches. We just had to iron a few things out, but we are getting in our groove now and starting to enjoy our football more.”

Matete also went on to outline his ambitions of adding a fourth promotion to the Championship to his CV this season, having previously played his way out of League One with Sunderland, Oxford United, and Plymouth Argyle. He added: “We have got a really good dressing room, we have got boys who are desperate to achieve things.

“We have a hungry set of lads so I don’t see why we can’t challenge at the top. We just have to take it game by game, there is still a long way to go and we are confident that we can do something this year.”