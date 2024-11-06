The ex-Sunderland man has been reflecting on Regis Le Bris’ team selection

Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has urged Regis Le Bris to rotate his side more often so that players like summer signing Milan Aleksic are ready to contribute to the first team if and when they are required in the coming weeks.

One of the hallmarks of the Frenchman’s early tenure at the Stadium of Light has been a relatively settled starting XI, and so far, that core group of names has worked well for the Black Cats. Le Bris’ men currently sit top of the Championship table heading into their clash with Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

But by contrast, there are some players who are still yet to make a notable impact on Sunderland’s fortunes so far this term. Aleksic falls firmly into this latter category, with the Serbian still yet to make his senior bow for the club following his arrival over the summer.

And speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, Collins has made it clear that he would like to see greater involvement for some fringe members of Le Bris’ squad so that they are ready to play an effective part when they are inevitably needed later in the campaign.

He said: “He [Le Bris] likes to keep a settled squad, and why not when you’re winning and, obviously, you’re sat top of the table? But at some stage, you need these players match ready. Yes, they can drop down and play U21s games, training, all that is well and good, but you ask most players and they’ll all say the same as well, you need regular game time at first team level. There’s a different speed to the game really, and everything about it.

“So it’s a difficult one - you want to go with the lads who are doing well, but at the same time, the likes of Aleksic, who has been on the bench, hasn’t yet got any minutes under his belt, is going to be called upon at some stage. Chris Rigg, Jobe - on those four yellows when he comes back as well - if you’re losing two or three of these in the same game, then all of a sudden you are looking at the lads behind you thinking, ‘Right, come on, it’s time for you lads to step up’.”