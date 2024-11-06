A number of Sunderland players are currently carrying cautions.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head into their midweek Championship clash with Preston North End on Wednesday evening knowing that they will not be able to rely upon the presence of Jobe Bellingham in the centre of midfield at Deepdale.

The teenager was shown a straight red card during Saturday afternoon’s 0-0 stalemate with QPR, and will now serve a three-match ban as a consequence. Addressing the dismissal after the final whistle at Loftus Road, Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien said: “Jobe’s been superb and sensational for us this season and he doesn't even need to apologise for the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He puts in tackles and that's just part of playing the game at the high intensity he does is his quality, both in and out of possessions. He's been one of the best players in the league this season and we'll miss him next week but he's still a vital part of the group and we'll look forward to having him back. Jobe didn't need to give us a message after the game. You could see how disappointed he was so the boys will just get around him. We know what he's delivered to the scene this season. He just needs to go rest up and just get ready for the game when he's back. He's been one of the best players in the league this season.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“What he does both on and off the pitch is magnificent and when you play at the intensity he does week in, week out, sometimes you're going to slightly overstep the line. If he did today and it was a red card, but he doesn't need to say anything. The boys love him and we'll miss him next week.”

Interestingly, Bellingham is also on the cusp of another suspension due to the fact that the he has accumulated four yellow cards already this season, with a fifth booking set to lead to another absence further down the line. The midfielder is not the only Sunderland player in that precarious position, however. Alongside him, teammates Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, and Trai Hume are also a single caution away from a one-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from that quartet, Sunderland are fairly safe with regards to other potential absences. Chris Mepham is the Black Cats’ next most-cautioned player, with two bookings to his name, while Aji Alese, Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, Simon Moore, Wilson Isidor, Dennis Cirkin, Luke O’Nien, Nazariy Rusyn, and Romaine Mundle all have one.

Yellow cards are wiped out following the 19th game of the season, meaning that any of the players mentioned above have a further six outings to avoid being cautioned before the amnesty comes into effect.