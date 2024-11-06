Sunderland currently lead the Championship after 13 matches.

Renowned broadcaster Jeff Stelling has backed Sunderland to seal promotion back to the Premier League this season, claiming that “there will be a Tyne-Wear Derby once again”.

The Black Cats have started the campaign at a remarkable pace, taking 29 points from their opening 13 matches and sitting at the top of the Championship table heading into the ongoing round of midweek fixtures. A win against Preston North End on Wednesday night could see Regis Le Bris’ side extend their lead at the summit to four points, depending on results elsewhere.

But despite the relative infancy of the season, Stelling has already seen enough to convince him that Sunderland will be making a return to the top flight come May. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “There will be a Tyne-Wear derby once again. Sunderland clear at the top of the table. It may not seem a very daring prediction, but when you think of the parachute payments that some of the big boys have got there.

“You think of the strength of Leeds United, the fact that Sheffield United are coming good once again, I think would be an amazing achievement for Sunderland. Not necessarily to win the Championship, but for them to be promoted back to the Premier League and I think they will be.”

Sunderland have been absent from the Premier League since 2017, when they were relegated under David Moyes. Since then, the Black Cats have spent a total of four years in the second tier and four years in League One.

Stelling is not the only prominent figure to express his belief that Sunderland could finally end their wait for a return to the big time this term. In a recent interview, former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe said: "I think they have to [get promoted]. I do feel like this season has started how they need to start.

“The club is a sleeping giant and it's a massive football club with an amazing fan base. It's a Premier League club. So I think if they can just continue their form, then you never know what can happen. But I do believe that a club like Sunderland should be in the Premier League.”