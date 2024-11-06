Sunderland are facing mounting suspension issues ahead of the game against Preston North end this week

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has delivered his verdict on his team’s potential suspension issue.

Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg and Trai Hume are currently on four yellow cards this season. Five cautions before the 19th game of the campaign will result in a one-game suspension. Jobe is also on four cautions but will spend three games on the sidelines after receiving a straight red against QPR.

Roberts was the latest played to move within one match of suspension after he picked up a yellow card against QPR at Loftus Road last weekend as the Black Cats played out a goalless draw with the R’s in the Championship.

“He's experienced, he did very well,” Le Bris said of Roberts. “Patrick was very happy against QPR because it was a tough game and he defended so well with the team so for the team mindset a player like him. I'm sure that he preferred to have the ball to his feet but this game was very demanding from that part of the game and he did so well.

“I'm very happy for him and he will manage the situation but you know that in football sometimes you need to make a foul because it's important for the team and you make this foul and you wait one game away. We'll see,” Le Bris added.

“We know that we have many players with four yellow cards so we don't know when it will happen. For Trai for example he managed six games I think in a row without receiving a yellow card so maybe it will last ten more games, I don't know. So if he's ready it's good for us and we'll have to manage unpredictable situations.

“You can see that when a player has to manage a new condition and he can change his behaviour because it was very intense, probably too much intensity. I remember the situation at home, a big tackle against I don't know, very early in the game it was a yellow but probably a red card and he didn't play like that later.

“So he managed very well this situation and I think it's good for him because when you have this condition you have to think differently and he's improving his behaviour on the pitch. Yeah, I'm very happy,” Le Bris concluded regarding Hume.

On Sunderland’s good start to the Championship season, Le Bris added: “Yes, it's still a start it will be 15 games okay so 15 games it's only one turn, less than one turn. Winning is important, improving is important at the minute and winning is not easy really so you observe for example Burnley at Millwall lost 1-0.

“This league is very tough so when you can win and you have a good dynamic, impose your game when it's possible so it's important and I think we are winning one, two or three more players in the squad progressively so it's good for the length of the league and when I hope we'll have the full team it will be more powerful, more experienced and the second part of the league we'll see, it's very far.”