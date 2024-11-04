The former Sunderland loanee is being linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool

Former Sunderland loanee Antione Semenyo is reportedly being scouted by Premier League giants Liverpool.

The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson. However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.

After the loan, the Ghana international became a regular at Bristol City and played 122 times in all competitions before sealing a move to Premier League side Bournemouth for a fee of around £10.5million. The attacker scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins and has since netted 13 in 58 for the Cherries.

Reports have suggested that Semenyo is among the players being scouted by Liverpool as they assess future targets that could play for Arne Slot. Liverpool may be in need of attacking reinforcements soon if they lose one of their star players next summer.

Mo Salah is currently one of three key Liverpool players that are out of contract at the end of the season along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Semenyo is known to Liverpool transfer figure Richard Hughes having signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023. Semenyo scored five times in his last 14 appearances in the Premier League last season and has four goals in ten games of the current campaign. The player also has two on 25 for his national side Ghana.