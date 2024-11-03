How many points could Sunderland need to join Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Man Utd in the Premier League

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

What has been the minimum points required to secure promotion into the Premier League over the last 13 seasons?

Sunderland will hope to boost their push for promotion back into the Premier League with a positive result at Preston North End on Wednesday night.

In what has been a season full of memorable moments, Deepdale actually provided the setting for one of the very few negatives as the Black Cats exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle with a 2-0 defeat in the opening week of the season.

Since then, Regis Le Bris has suffered just two defeats as Sunderland have marched to the top of the Championship table and they still hold a three-point advantage at the top of the table after battling to a share of the spoils with ten men at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Black Cats’ form has sparked genuine hopes a return to the top flight is a realistic target this season - but how many points could Sunderland need to claim promotion? We take a look back at the last 13 seasons to see the tallies racked up by promoted clubs during that time.

Winners: Leicester City 97 points - Runners Up: Ipswich Town 96 points

1. 2023/24: 96 points

Winners: Leicester City 97 points - Runners Up: Ipswich Town 96 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Winners: Burnley 101 points - Runners Up: Sheffield United 91 points

2. 2022/23: 91 points

Winners: Burnley 101 points - Runners Up: Sheffield United 91 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Winners: Fulham 90 points - Runners Up: Bournemouth 88 points

3. 2021/22: 88 points

Winners: Fulham 90 points - Runners Up: Bournemouth 88 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Winners: Norwich City 97 points - Runners Up: Watford 91 points

4. 2020/21: 91 points

Winners: Norwich City 97 points - Runners Up: Watford 91 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPremier LeagueRegis Le BrisLiverpoolNewcastleArsenal
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice