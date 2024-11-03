The former Sunderland loanee reflected on his tough six-month stint with the club in 2018...

Former Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter has reflected on his tough stint with Sunderland in 2018.

The central defender joined Sunderland as a young player from parent club Chelsea during the January transfer window before the Black Cats were relegated to League One under then-manager Chris Coleman.

Clarke-Salter’s stint at the Stadium of Light didn’t go to plan, with the defender being sent off twice in just 11 league games. However, the 27-year-old is now a QPR player and was interviewed ahead of Saturday’s game against Sunderland at Loftus Road, though he missed out on Marti Cifuentes’ squad for the clash after picking up an injury.

In QPR’s pre-match programme notes, the defender said: “To be honest, it was probably the hardest half-season of my career. We had very difficult moments and I got back-to-back red cards, so it was rough mentally as a 19-year-old trying to make his way in professional football.

“There were a huge amount of fans in the stadium and a lot of expectations in the team. It was a difficult period, but one I look back on with good memories in that it was something that I needed, being thrown into that tough situation at the time and getting valuable experience to become the player I am today.”

Clarke-Salter was also asked about Sunderland man Patrick Roberts after the pair played together as youngsters through England’s youth sides.

“Pat’s always been a great player,” Clarke-Salter said before Sunderland’s goalless draw with QPR. “I remember playing with him at the time, and it’s nice to see him doing well. He’s someone with an abundance of ability, and hopefully, we can keep him quiet today.”