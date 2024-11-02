How Sunderland fans reacted to the result against QPR and Jobe’s red card in the Championship

Sunderland fans have reacted to their team’s draw away to QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship.

The result means the Black Cats’ lead at the top of the table has been cut to just three points after Leeds United came away from matchday 12 with all three points from their fixture.

Sunderland had to dig in to earn a point on the road after Jobe Bellingham was shown a straight red card in the second half. Here, we take a look at how fans reacted to the result and the sending-off:

Hannah said: “We did well to hang on for 20 mins with ten men. We didn’t lose three points clear at the top We dust ourselves down and go against Preston.”

Dave added: “Praise the point. 10 men for half an hour and held on. Didn't play our best but still never lost.”

Elliot wrote: “Another game where the other team’s game plan has been to kick, punch, fight - just about anything. Point better than a loss but need to be more clinical in the first half to stop it coming to this.”

Warren said: “Well below par and with the red card we have to say bad day at the office, take the point and move on Worry will be next few games without Rigg and Jobe.”

Taylor said: “Massive missed opportunity because they’re not a good side. Losing Jobe for 3 games tops off a pretty dreadful day.”

On Jobe’s sending off Kier said: “I thought it was a yellow. There was hardly any force in it, his leg was bent not straight and he sort of clumsily bangs into him. QPR player obvs made the most of it, then jumped straight back up and was absolutely fine.”

Richard added: “We’d all expect a red card if an opponent made that challenge on one of our players, correct decision for me.”

Robert said: “It’s a red but he’s fouled about 3 times before the challenge - ref is so inconsistent it’s a joke.”

Connor added: “Completely accidental but definitely a red in today’s game.” Lee also said: “Jobe was fouled about 3 times before the tackle. Don’t blame him, blame the ref.”